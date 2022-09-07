UEFA Champions League

Benzema injured in Real Madrid’s Champions League opener against Celtic

Benzema started limping and put his hand on his right knee before asking to be replaced in the 30th minute of the group stage match against Celtic.

AP
GLASGOW, SCOTLAND 07 September, 2022 02:05 IST
GLASGOW, SCOTLAND 07 September, 2022 02:05 IST
Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema was substituted with an apparent knee injury against Celtic in the group stage match of the Champions League on Tuesday.

Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema was substituted with an apparent knee injury against Celtic in the group stage match of the Champions League on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Benzema started limping and put his hand on his right knee before asking to be replaced in the 30th minute of the group stage match against Celtic.

French striker Karim Benzema was substituted with an apparent knee injury in Real Madrid’s match against Celtic in the group stage of the Champions League on Tuesday.

Benzema started limping and put his hand on his right knee before asking to be replaced in the 30th minute. He put his hand on his face as he slowly walked off the field.

Also Read
LIVE CEL 0-3 RMA, Eden Hazard scores, Champions League: Celtic vs Real Madrid, UCL score

The 34-year-old Benzema is coming off his best season ever, when he was the leading scorer both in the Champions League and the Spanish league.

He scored 15 goals in the Champions League alone, including some decisive ones in the team’s remarkable run to its record 14th European title. Madrid also won the Spanish league last season.

Eden Hazard was introduced as a substitute for Benzema.

Read more stories on UEFA Champions League.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
I-DAY SPECIAL: 75 ICONIC SPORTING MOMENTS
Videos

Real Madrid vs Liverpool, Champions League Final preview: Team news, players to watch out for

Champions League semifinal leg 2: Real Madrid v Manchester City preview; star players; injury update

Villarreal vs Liverpool Champions League semifinal leg 2: Two goals too many for Emery's boys?

Slide shows

Chelsea 1-0 Manchester City: 2021 Champions League final in pictures

UCL: Ronaldo, Messi, Neymar to headline group stage

Barcelona's four years of Champions League misery

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us