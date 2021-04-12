Champions League: Bayern looking for 'mini-upset' at PSG

PSG did a terrible job defending against Bayern Munich last week, conceding 31 shots. They still won the game 3-2, but the likely absence of stalwart defender and captain Marquinhos for Tuesday's second leg of their Champions League quarterfinal will raise concerns for them.

The Brazilian remains doubtful with an right adductor muscle injury and did not train with his teammates on Monday.

“We all know Marquinhos' qualities, he is our defense leader," Marquinhos's fellow defender Presnel Kimpembe told a press conference on Monday.

“He is our captain. If he is not there, it will be a big hole, although there are many great players in this squad to cover for his absence," he added.

In a repeat of last year's final, PSG was outplayed for long stretches of the first-leg, but came out on top, thanks to the individual brilliance of players like Kylian Mbappe, who scored twice.

Pochettino admitted his team suffered in the opening leg as Bayern managed to carve open PSG's flanks too easily.

“It's certainly one of their skills and we need to do better in that sector," Pochettino said, adding that the contest remains very open despite PSG's win in the first leg.

“Bayern is the best team in the world at the moment. We have enormous respect for them, but at the same time, we have confidence in our strengths, and we know that we have to think about winning this match," he added.

The good news for PSG is that Bayen will again be without important players including forward Robert Lewandowski, Corentin Tolisso and winger Serge Gnabry.

“We want to cause a mini upset in Paris," Flick said. “Of course, we’ll be delighted if we manage that.”