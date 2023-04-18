Welcome to Sportstar’s live blog of the second leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal between Chelsea and Real Madrid from London, England.
Chelsea vs Real Madrid LIVE Score: CHE 0-0 RMA (0-2), Champions League quarterfinal, second leg updates
CHE vs RMA: Read the live updates of the Champions League second leg between Chelsea and Real Madrid, being played at Stamford Bridge, London.
The Champions League match between Chelsea and Real Madrid in underway in London! Chelsea, in blue, starts from left to right while Real, in white, starts from the other end.
The players walk out of the tunnel with claps and cheers from every corner of the Stamford Bridge. Here’s a chance for Lampard to make a mark on his reign as interim manager this time. Ancelotti, on the other hand, will look to seal the deal at his old home for Real this time.
Benzema becomes the fifth player to make 150 Champions League appearances, getting on the list with Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Iker Casillas and Xavi.
Carlo Ancelotti, Real Madrid manager:
We’re good. We’re motivated as always. These are all important games. We have to have a very complete game.
Ninety minutes remain and in this type of competition anything can happen. We’ll be ready to play at our best.
We’re not thinking that it’s easy. That’s the opposite of what we think. I know this competition well. I know what can happen in football.
Last year, we thought the second leg would be the most difficult game, and we had the advantage (Real won 3-1 at Stamford Bridge in the first leg). Then what happened, happened. We want to struggle less tomorrow.
Frank Lampard, Chelsea manager:
We’re not where we want to be. I think the word ‘broken’ is a bit much. The league position is reality and we are 2-0 down (against real). We have to work against that, I don’t think anything that happens tomorrow will be better than when we won the Champions League (in 2012).
It’s down to us as a team to play with desire and know-how to turn this game around. I’ve been here too many times on a Champions League night not to understand that the atmosphere is going to be great. It is down to us to engage the crowd.
What will be, will be after tomorrow. Every game is an opportunity to win games ... an opportunity to get back to winning. Every game is and should be a huge game.
Real Madrid sticks to its usual 4-3-3 formation with Benzema leading the attack while Lampard’s Chelsea starts with a 3-5-2 shape with Kai Havertz as the sole striker and Conor Gallgher starting in the No. 10 position.
Despite losing the match 2-3, Real Madrid won the match 5-4 on aggregate with Karim Benzema scored the winner in the 96th minute.
Eduardo Camavinga has started 23 times for Real Madrid in all competitions so far in 2023, six more starts already than in all 2022 for the club.
Chelsea: Kepa; James, Thiago Silva, Fofana, Chalobah, Cucurella; Kovacic, Gallagher, Kanté, Enzo Fernández; Havertz.
Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Camavinga; Kroos, Modric, Fede Valverde; Rodrygo, Benzema, Vinicius.
Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti’s return to Chelsea evokes warm memories of one of the finest ever Premier League sides, which he led to the club’s first ever league and FA Cup double in 2010 -- they were halcyon days in stark contrast to the Blues’ recent slump.
The Italian’s Chelsea side featured big characters including Didier Drogba, John Terry, Michael Ballack and Lampard himself, and they racked up 7-0, 7-1 and 8-0 triumphs at the Bridge as they strolled to domestic glory.
Chelsea’s current expensively-assembled hodgepodge of players lacks both the leadership and quality of that group, as was laid painfully bare in their defeat at the Santiago Bernabeu last week.
Despite not being first choice -- or second, or third -- for the job, Ancelotti was chosen as a safe pair of hands at Madrid and helped win the Spanish title last season.
Like Zidane before him, is showing excellent man management is a vital skill for Los Blancos coaches -- although not the only one, as he was at pains to point out.
“I am ‘fantastic’ at managing but there are other things, because this team is well-trained,” said Ancelotti before the first leg. “If we win the Copa del Rey, we will have won every title possible in two years and there are teams who won’t win that in their whole lives.”
Ancelotti has kept squad players like Dani Ceballos, Nacho Fernandez and Asensio both hungry and helpful, with the latter netting again at Cadiz at the weekend.
The 63-year-old has lifted the trophy six times, twice as a player, and four times in the dug-out and recently observed he is approaching his 1,300th game as a coach.
His experience and stability are in stark contrast to Chelsea’s haphazard project, and on Tuesday they may help him highlight chasms where he once left silverware and memories.
When and where will Chelsea vs Real Madrid be played?
The Champions League quarterfinal between Chelsea and Real Madrid will be played at Stamford Bridge. The match is scheduled for a 12:30 am kick-off IST on April 19.
Where or how can I watch Chelsea vs Real Madrid?
The Champions League quarterfinal second leg between Real Madrid and Chelsea will be telecast live on Sony Ten 2 SD and HD.
Where can I live stream Chelsea vs Real Madrid?
The Champions League quarterfinal between Real Madrid and Chelsea can be live streamed on Sony LIV.