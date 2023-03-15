UEFA Champions League

Inter reaches Champions League quarterfinals with 0-0 draw at Porto

It was a disappointing night for the home fans at a sold-out Dragao stadium as the Portuguese champions tried in vain to wipe out the narrow deficit from the first leg in Italy.

A disciplined Inter side seemed content to hold onto its lead and did not face a serious threat until added time.

A disciplined Inter side seemed content to hold onto its lead and did not face a serious threat until added time.

Inter Milan reached the Champions League quarterfinals for the first time in more than a decade as it managed a 0-0 draw at Porto on Tuesday to progress 1-0 on aggregate.

Porto almost snatched the late goal that would have taken the match to extra time but hit the post and the crossbar in the space of a minute in stoppage time.

There were few other concrete chances at the Estádio do Dragão as Inter did enough to ensure it advanced to the final eight for the first time since going out at that stage as the defending champion in 2011.

Romelu Lukaku had scored the all-important goal at San Siro but he started on the bench Tuesday as Inter coach Simone Inzaghi opted for Edin Džeko alongside Lautaro Martínez up front.

And Džeko had the best of the few Inter chances in the 22nd minute but his effort was saved by Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa.

Porto could have already been in front by then as Inter goalkeeper André Onana got the slightest of touches to push Mateus Uribe’s swerving shot round the post in the third minute and also reacted well to smother a scuffed Stephen Eustáquio effort.

The Inter defense dealt well with the Porto pressure but almost got caught out on the counter midway through the second half but Matteo Darmian — who was suffering from a cramp and on a yellow card — rushed back to make a perfectly timed, last-ditch tackle.

Porto went agonizingly close in the fifth minute of stoppage time as Onana pushed Mehdi Taremi’s header onto his post and, moments later, a Marko Grujić header came off the crossbar.

Porto defender Pepe was sent off two minutes later following a second yellow card.

