Champions League: Messi picked in PSG squad for Manchester City clash The Argentine forward will feature in a squad that also includes Italy midfielder Marco Verratti, who is back after four games out with a knee injury. Reuters PARIS 28 September, 2021 15:08 IST Messi missed the last two Ligue 1 games due to a knee injury. - REUTERS Lionel Messi was included in Paris St Germain's squad for its Champions League Group A clash on Tuesday after missing the team's last two Ligue 1 games with a bruised knee. Le groupe parisien pour #PSGMCI ! @ChampionsLeague— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) September 28, 2021 The Argentine forward will feature in a squad that also includes Italy midfielder Marco Verratti, who is back after four games out with a knee injury. ALSO READ | Pochettino dampens talk of Neymar-Mbappe fall out PSG is second in the group after their initial 1-1 draw at Club Brugge. City is first after hammering RB Leipzig 6-3.