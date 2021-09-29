Shakhtar holds Inter to goalless draw as Usyk looks on

Shakhtar Donetsk and Inter Milan battled to a drab 0-0 draw on in its Champions League Group D match on Tuesday and the outcome did neither side any favours as it left both on one point from the opening two games.

Shakhtar, which was cheered on by Ukraine's newly-crowned world heavyweight boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk, had more possession but Inter missed the best chances with Edin Dzeko and Lautaro Martinez guilty of poor finishing.

Shakhtar came close in the fifth minute through Manor Solomon before Nicolo Barella rattled the crossbar from 25 metres for Inter and Dzeko then blazed a sitter over the bar from close range with the goal at his mercy.

Martinez, who shot inches wide after a mazy run in the first half, spurned another opportunity after the break as he skied his shot following a poor clearance by Shakhtar goalkeeper Andriy Pyatov.

The 37-year-old Pyatov denied Inter a late winner in the 87th minute with a pair of superb saves as he tipped a Joaquin Correa shot around the post and then clawed out a Stefan de Vrij header from the resulting corner.

Berghuis helps Ajax to win over Besiktas

Steven Berghuis scored one goal and set up another as Ajax was comfortable 2-0 winners over injury-hit Besiktas in its Champions League Group C clash at the Johan Cruijff Arena on Tuesday.

Sebastien Haller added a second goal for the home team, who spurned a number of other opportunities and never looked unduly troubled against a visiting side missing a host of first-team regulars.

Ajax has a full haul of six points from its two games in the group following an opening day 5-1 win at Portuguese side Sporting, while struggling Besiktas has lost both its games.