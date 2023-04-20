Haaland scores against Bayern Munich; breaks Champions League record of Mbappe, Nistelrooy

Erling Haaland scored for Manchester City against Bayern Munich in the second leg of the Champions League quarterfinal at the Allianz Arena in Munich to become the quickest to 35 UCL goals.
The Norwegian broke the record of Ruud van Nistelrooy, who had reached that tally in 42 games. Haaland reached the tally in just 27 appearances.
Players fastest to 35 Champions League goals:
- ⦿ Haaland -- 27 games
- ⦿ Ruud van Nistelrooy -- 42 games
- ⦿ Kylian Mbappé -- 54 games
- ⦿ Lionel Messi -- 55 games
- ⦿ Robert Lewandowski -- 56 games
Haaland at 22 years and 272 days, also became the the youngest to reach 35 goals. Here, he broke Kylian Mbappe’s record, who was 23 years 260 days old when he scored his 35th UCL goal.
- ⦿ Erling Haaland - 22y 272d
- ⦿ Kylian Mbappé - 23y 260d
- ⦿ Lionel Messi - 23y 307d
- ⦿ Raúl González - 25y 82d
- ⦿ Karim Benzema - 26y 69d
- ⦿ Thomas Müller - 26y 185d