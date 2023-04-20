UEFA Champions League

Haaland scores against Bayern Munich; breaks Champions League record of Mbappe, Nistelrooy

The Norwegian broke the record of Ruud van Nistelrooy, who had reached that tally in 42 games. Haaland reached the figure in just 27 appearances.

Team Sportstar
Chennai 20 April, 2023 01:52 IST
Erling Haaland scored his 35th goal in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Erling Haaland scored his 35th goal in the Champions League on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Erling Haaland scored for Manchester City against Bayern Munich in the second leg of the Champions League quarterfinal at the Allianz Arena in Munich to become the quickest to 35 UCL goals.

LIVE SCORE - BAYERN MUNICH VS MANCHESTER CITY

Players fastest to 35 Champions League goals:

  • ⦿ Haaland -- 27 games
  • ⦿ Ruud van Nistelrooy -- 42 games
  • ⦿ Kylian Mbappé -- 54 games
  • ⦿ Lionel Messi -- 55 games
  • ⦿ Robert Lewandowski -- 56 games

Haaland at 22 years and 272 days, also became the the youngest to reach 35 goals. Here, he broke Kylian Mbappe’s record, who was 23 years 260 days old when he scored his 35th UCL goal.

  • ⦿ Erling Haaland - 22y 272d
  • ⦿ Kylian Mbappé - 23y 260d
  • ⦿ Lionel Messi - 23y 307d
  • ⦿ Raúl González - 25y 82d
  • ⦿ Karim Benzema - 26y 69d
  • ⦿ Thomas Müller - 26y 185d

