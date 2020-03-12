Champions League

Klopp asks media to be 'respectful' to Adrian after mistake

Liverpool's Champions League defence came to an end on Wednesday after a 3-2 extra-time loss at Anfield sealed a 4-2 aggregate success for Atletico.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
12 March, 2020 20:34 IST

Klopp asks media to be 'respectful' to Adrian after mistake

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
12 March, 2020 20:34 IST
Klopp asks media to be 'respectful' to Adrian after mistake
Atletico Madrid delivers on another Anfield night of magic and memory
Champions League: Playing at Anfield with no fans would be unfair on Liverpool - Simeone
Spurs can't compete with long injury list - Mourinho
 More Videos
Nagelsmann hopeful Leipzig will see off Mourinho's Spurs
Frank Lampard during Chelsea's defeat to Bayern Munich.
Lampard calls for Chelsea to learn from Bayern Munich's masterclass
Lionel Messi
Champions League: Defiant Messi gives Barcelona hope of glory
Champions League: Atalanta v Valencia - H2H Preview
Champions League: Tottenham v RB Leipzig - H2H Preview
Lucien Favre praises Haaland as striker stars in Dortmund win
Nagelsmann dismisses 'Baby Mourinho' label ahead of meeting the real thing
Simeone hails Atletico's performance after win over Liverpool
 Related