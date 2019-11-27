Lampard: Chelsea learned lessons from Valencia loss

Frank Lampard says Chelsea has learned lessons from losing to Valencia at the start of its Champions League campaign.

Chelsea lost the opening game in Group H 1-0 to Valencia but will qualify for the next round if it beats the La Liga side on Wednesday.

Lampard's side suffered a 2-1 away defeat to Premier League champion Manchester City at the weekend but prior to that game won seven games in a row on the road, including victories at Lille and Ajax.

The defeat to Valencia may therefore be seen as a turning point early in Lampard's reign, with the Chelsea boss backing his side to continue its recent improvement.

"I don't think it was them being raw, we have quality in this competition," he told a news conference on Tuesday.

"The major feeling after the first game was the lesson that if you sleep for one moment you can lose.

"We have shown moments where we have gone to tough places. The rules remain the same. It is a fantastic stadium to play football, but a difficult one.

"I believe in the group and the ability. I believe there is more to come. The loss in the first game has got us into this position. We have brought that knockout football earlier in the competition.

"The Champions League is the top level of European football. The prestige it holds. I loved playing in it. It is clear we want to be in this competition.

"I have watched a lot of Valencia, I expect a solid team. Having played in this stadium, it's not just the team. It's the support and atmosphere."

Chelsea is without Callum Hudson-Odoi, Marcos Alonso, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Antonio Rudiger, while Ross Barkley has not travelled with the squad.

The England midfielder was pictured topless in a Dubai nightclub during the international break having been involved in a late night row with a taxi driver earlier in the season.

"Two separate issues," said Lampard. "I backed him there and now.

"He showed a lack of professionalism. I don't think it was a terrible thing he did.

"He has an injury, he has to work his way back in. I like Ross."