Football Champions League Champions League PSG denied penalty and Thibaut Courtois avoids red card in VAR chaos at Real Madrid Real Madrid and Thibaut Courtois were handed a huge VAR reprieve late in the first half of their clash with Paris Saint-Germain. Peter Hanson 27 November, 2019 04:11 IST Thibaut Courtois of Real Madrid - Getty Images Peter Hanson 27 November, 2019 04:11 IST Thibaut Courtois had a red card overturned after VAR controversy reared its head towards the end of the first half of Real Madrid's Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain.The Madrid goalkeeper was given his marching orders for wiping out Maura Icardi as he raced through on goal, with referee Artur Manuel Soares Dias awarding a free-kick despite the incident appearing to take place in the penalty area.It seemed VAR was checking to see if a penalty should have been awarded but the review then went back even further in the move to check for a shove on Marcelo by Idrissa Gueye. 17' | 1-0 | GOOOOOAAAAAAALL by @Benzema! #RMUCL | #FIFA20 pic.twitter.com/eUX97RYGZf— Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadriden) November 26, 2019 Eventually it was deemed that incident was a foul, leading to Courtois' red being chalked off and Madrid protecting a 1-0 lead it had gained through Karim Benzema.