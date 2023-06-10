Magazine

Subscribers Only

Manchester City vs Inter LIVE streaming info, Champions League final: Where to watch; Preview; Predicted XI

All you need to know about the telecast and live streaming details of the Champions League 2022-23 final between Manchester City and Inter.

Published : Jun 10, 2023 07:18 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
(From L-R): Man City head coach Pep Guardiola and Inter head coach Simone Inzaghi.
(From L-R): Man City head coach Pep Guardiola and Inter head coach Simone Inzaghi. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

(From L-R): Man City head coach Pep Guardiola and Inter head coach Simone Inzaghi. | Photo Credit: AFP

PREVIEW

With its massive spending power, Manchester City’s run to the Champions League final has hardly come as a surprise.

ALSO READ
Champions League final tactical preview: Analysing Inter and Manchester City

The same cannot be said for Inter Milan, City’s opponent on Saturday in Istanbul.

While Inter is one of European football’s most storied teams, it enters the game as an outsider, having somewhat surprisingly reached the final. After all, Inter is the third best team in Italy, a league that has long-since lost its shine after being considered the ultimate destination for the world’s best players in the 1990s.

Inter finished the season 18 points behind league champion Napoli, the team many expected to go far before losing to AC Milan in the quarterfinals.

(inputs from AP) Read full PREVIEW

Live telecast/Streaming information
When and where is the Champions League final between Manchester City and Inter kicking-off?
The Champions League final between Manchester City and Inter will kick-off at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium at 12:30 AM IST, Sunday, June 11.
Where can you watch the live telecast of the Champions League final between Manchester City and Inter?
The Champions League final between Manchester City and Inter will be telecasted live on the Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD (English), Sony TEN 3, Sony TEN 3 HD (Hindi), Sony TEN 4 and Sony TEN 4 HD (Tamil and Telugu) TV channels in India.
Where can you live stream the Champions League final between Manchester City and Inter?
The The Champions League final between Manchester City and Inter can be live streamed on the Sony Liv app and website.

Predicted XI

Man City: Ederson(GK); Walker, Dias, Akanji; Stones, Rodri; Silva, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Grealish; Haaland.

Inter: Onana(GK); Darmian, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Mkhitaryan, Calhanoglu, Dimarco; Martinez, Dzeko.

Season in a nutshell
Manchester City
UEFA coefficient ranking: 1
This season: W7 D5 L0 F31 A5
Group G: Winners
Round of 16: W 8-1 agg vs Leipzig
Quarterfinals: W 4-1 agg vs Bayern
Semifinals: W 5-1 agg vs Real Madrid
Inter
UEFA coefficient ranking: 11
This season: W7 D3 L2 F19 A10
Group C: Runners-up
Round of 16: W 1-0 agg vs Porto
Quarterfinals: W 5-3 agg vs Benfica
Semifinals: W 3-0 agg vs Milan

