Manchester City vs Inter LIVE streaming info, Champions League final: Where to watch; Preview; Predicted XI

With its massive spending power, Manchester City’s run to the Champions League final has hardly come as a surprise.
The same cannot be said for Inter Milan, City’s opponent on Saturday in Istanbul.
While Inter is one of European football’s most storied teams, it enters the game as an outsider, having somewhat surprisingly reached the final. After all, Inter is the third best team in Italy, a league that has long-since lost its shine after being considered the ultimate destination for the world’s best players in the 1990s.
Inter finished the season 18 points behind league champion Napoli, the team many expected to go far before losing to AC Milan in the quarterfinals.
Live telecast/Streaming information
Predicted XI
Man City: Ederson(GK); Walker, Dias, Akanji; Stones, Rodri; Silva, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Grealish; Haaland.
Inter: Onana(GK); Darmian, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Mkhitaryan, Calhanoglu, Dimarco; Martinez, Dzeko.
Season in a nutshell
Manchester City
Inter
