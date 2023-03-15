Welcome to Sportstar’s live blog of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 match between Manchester City and RB Leipzig, being played at the City of Manchester Stadium in Manchester, England.
<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”in” dir=”ltr”>TEAM NEWS ✨<br><br>XI | Ederson, Stones, Akanji, Dias, Ake, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Gundogan (C), Bernardo, Grealish, Haaland<br><br>SUBS | Ortega Moreno, Carson, Walker, Phillips, Laporte, Alvarez, Gomez, Mahrez, Perrone, Foden, Palmer, Lewis<a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/ManCity?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#ManCity</a> <a href=”https://t.co/J1EMKy6Mpb”>pic.twitter.com/J1EMKy6Mpb</a></p>— Manchester City (@ManCity) <a href=”https://twitter.com/ManCity/status/1635712351440601111?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>March 14, 2023</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8”></script>
Manchester City: Ederson, Akanji, Stones, Ruben Dias, Aké, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Gündogan, Bernardo Silva, Grealish, Haaland.
RB Leipzig: Blaswich, Henrichs, Orban, Gvardiol, Raum, Laimer, Kampl, Haidara, Szoboszlai, Forsberg, Werner.
Manchester City, the dominant team in England for the past decade, is looking to reach the quarterfinals for the sixth straight season but has never won European football’s biggest prize. The team’s only appearance in the final came in 2021, when it lost 1-0 to Chelsea in Porto.
Midfielder Kevin De Bruyne knows the “noise” will get bigger around City in the competition the longer the team backed by Abu Dhabi wealth goes without winning it.
We’ve not won it but I feel we’ve done really well in the Champions League,” he said. “I know people base everything on only winning but I feel there’s been a lot of circumstances in these types of games.
“Obviously I want to win it, but I know as long as we don’t, I will get the same question. And I’m fine that people judge you on that.”
It also has also won all six home games in domestic competitions in 2023. Extending the streak to seven will send the club to the quarterfinals for the sixth straight year under coach Pep Guardiola in its quest to be European champion for the first time.
Guardiola last lifted the trophy 12 years ago with Barcelona
(with inputs from Reuters)
RB Leipzig is coming off a 3-0 win over Borussia Mönchengladbach on Saturday, a game that saw Spain midfielder Dani Olmo come off the bench for his first appearance since January after a leg injury. France striker Christopher Nkunku is likely to miss out with a thigh muscle injury.
City is unbeaten at home in the Champions League for more than four years. That run includes a 6-3 win over Leipzig in the group stage two seasons ago.
When and where to watch Manchester City vs RB Leipzig Champions League clash?
The Champions League clash, Manchester City vs RB Leipzig, will be played at the City of Manchester Stadium on March 15, 2023. The game is scheduled for 1:30 am kick-off.
How to watch Manchester City vs RB Leipzig in the Champions League?
The UEFA Champions League round of 16-clash between Manchester City and RB Leipzig will be live telecast on the Sony Ten Network.
How to live stream Champions League round of 16 match, Manchester City vs RB Leipzig?
The Champions League round of 16 clash, Manchester City vs RB Leipzig, can be live streamed on Sony LIV.