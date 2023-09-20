Bayern Munich vs Manchester United, UEFA Champions League 2023: Last five meetings between Bayern and United

The UEFA Champions League 2023/24 kicks off this week with Manchester United travelling to Bayern Munich on Wednesday to play its Group A fixture.

Manchester United enters the contest on the back of back-to-back Premier League defeats to Arsenal and Brighton and Hove Albion and a slew of injury concerns and disciplinary issues.

Bayern Munich drew with league leaders Bayer Leverkusen during the weekend, both teams locked on 10 points from four games, with Leverkusen ahead on goal difference.

Here is what happened during the last five encounters between Bayern Munich and Manchester United in the UEFA Champions League:

Bayern Munich 3 - 1 Manchester United - 2013/14 Quarterfinal 2nd leg

Bayern Munich beat Manchester United 3-1 in the home leg of the 2013/14 quarterfinal at the Allianz Stadium. A 57th-minute wonder goal from left back Patrice Evra opened the scoring for United on the night.

FILE PHOTO: Patrice Evra of Manchester United scores his goal during the UEFA Champions League Quarter Final second leg match between FC Bayern Muenchen and Manchester United at Allianz Arena on April 9, 2014 in Munich, Germany. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

But, Mario Mandzukic equalised just two minutes later before Muller and Robben put the result out of doubt and sealed Bayern’s progression into the semifinal.

Bayern dominated possession on the night, managing 14 attempts on goal, with 11 of them on target. Bayern bowed out of the tournament in the semifinal stage, losing to eventual champion Real Madrid.

Manchester United 1 - 1 Bayern Munich - 2013/14 Quarterfinal 1st leg

Manchester United faced Bayern Munich at Old Trafford in the first leg of the 2013/14 Quarterfinal with the game ending 1-1 despite Bayern being reduced to ten men towards the end.

FILE PHOTO: Nemanja Vidic of Manchester United heads in the first goal during the UEFA Champions League Quarter Final first leg match between Manchester United and FC Bayern Muenchen at Old Trafford on April 1, 2014 in Manchester, England. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Nemanja Vidic opened the scoring for for United in the 58th minute before Bastian Schweinsteiger equalised nine minutes later. The German midfielder was sent off in the 90th minute for a second yellow card, but Bayern held on for a draw.

Despite being away from home, Bayern dominated the ball and had more shots on target compared to the home team.

Manchester United 3 - 2 Bayern Munich - 2009/10 Quarterfinal 2nd leg

United managed a 3-2 home win against Bayern in the quarterfinals 2nd leg at Old Trafford but still bowed out of the Champions League on goal difference.

United played the last forty-odd minutes with just ten men after Rafael was given his marching orders following a second yellow card.

FILE PHOTO: Nani of Manchester United celebrates scoring his team’s second goal with teammate Rio Ferdinand (L) during the UEFA Champions League Quarter Final second leg match between Manchester United and Bayern Muenchen at Old Trafford on April 7, 2010 in Manchester, England. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

United had a stunning start to the game, scoring twice in the opening ten minutes, through Darren Gibson and Nani. Nani then added a third goal in the 41st minute as United looked set to qualify for the semifinals.

But, two goals from Ivica Olic and Arjen Robben tilted the tie in Bayern’s favour.

Bayern Munich 2 - 1 Manchester United - 2009/10 Quarterfinal 1st leg

Bayern Munich secured a last-gasp win over Manchester United in the 1st leg of the 2009/10 UEFA Champions League quarterfinal to enter the second leg on the front foot.

FILE PHOTO: Ivica Olic of Bayern Muenchen during the UEFA Champions League quarter final first leg match between Bayern Muenchen and Manchester United at the Allianz Arena on March 30, 2010 in Munich, Germany. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Wayne Rooney gave Manchester United a lead as early as the 1st minute at the Allianz Arena in Munich, but a second-half goal from Frank Ribery brought Bayern back on level terms.

Ivica Olic then broke United hearts by scoring in the 2nd-minute of stoppage time giving Louis Van Gaal’s men the advantage in the tie.

Manchester United 0 - 0 Bayern Munich - 2001/02 Group Stage

Manchester United and Bayern Munich played out a stalemate in their second Group Stage encounter at the 2001/2002 UEFA Champions League group stage.

FILE PHOTO: Juan Sebastian Veron (left) of Manchester United tussles with Stefan Effenberg (right) of Bayern Munich during the UEFA Champions League Second Stage Group A match played at Old Trafford, in Manchester, England. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Bayern was the bigger attacking threat on the night, managing six attempts on target in comparison to United’s three.

The two teams brought in Alexander Zickler and Diego Forlan respectively to provide some fresh attacking threat but the defence held firm, securing a clean sheet.

The previous Group Stage fixture at the Allianz Arena had finished 1-1.