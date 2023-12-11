MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

McTominay says Manchester United players fully behind Ten Hag

United must beat runaway Group A leaders Bayern and hope the other match between Galatasaray and Copenhagen ends in a draw if it is to reach the last 16 of the Champions League.

Published : Dec 11, 2023 20:39 IST , MANCHESTER - 3 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Manchester United’s Scott McTominay reacts during a match.
FILE PHOTO: Manchester United’s Scott McTominay reacts during a match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Molly Darlington
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Manchester United’s Scott McTominay reacts during a match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Molly Darlington

With Manchester United’s slender survival hopes in the Champions League hinging on beating Bayern Munich on Tuesday, humiliation a few days earlier by Bournemouth hardly inspired confidence.

Yet despite Erik ten Hag’s team lurching from one bad result to another with 11 defeats in 23 games in all competitions this season, midfielder Scott McTominay says the players are fully behind the embattled Dutchman.

McTominay also conceded that has not always been the case with some of Ten Hag’s predecessors where the situation sometimes became toxic.

“It is the players’ responsibility first and foremost, the players know that as well,” he told reporters on Monday.

“It is not just the case like (with) some of the other managers where it has been a little bit toxic at times.

“The boys are firmly behind the manager and that is the be all and end all. We have got (an) amazing coaching staff as well.”

Unsubstantiated media reports of dressing room splits ended with four organisations being banned for Ten Hag’s news conference ahead of last week’s Premier League game against Chelsea and the 3-0 loss at home to Bournemouth hardly helped calm the turbulent Old Trafford waters.

“People can get lost in translation and get carried away with what the players think and what they say behind closed doors -- we just want to do well for the football club and it is as simple as that,” McTominay said.

ALSO READ | Reece James’ injury adds to Chelsea’s woes

United must beat runaway Group A leaders Bayern and hope the other match between Galatasaray and Copenhagen ends in a draw if it is to reach the last 16 of the Champions League.

It is a big if, although such is the wildly unpredictable nature of United’s squad, victory over Bayern is not out of the question. It will just depend on which United turns up, the one that outplayed Chelsea last week or the one that produced a shambolic performance against Bournemouth.

“I never think in negative scenarios. We think positively. We have to win to stay in Europe; it is all about that,” Ten Hag told reporters. “We have shown in the last weeks that when we are at our best, we can do it.”

United opened its Group A campaign with a 4-3 loss at Bayern, followed by a 3-2 defeat at home by Galatasaray in which it twice led. It was also 2-0 ahead away to Galatasaray in its penultimate group game, but ended up drawing 3-3.

“We are inconsistent as a team, we have not been naive to that. We have spoken with coaching staff about it,” McTominay said. “As a group we have to come together and find out the answers to that. It is finding that consistency and balance.”

United face a crucial week with the clash at home to Bayern followed by a trip to Premier League leaders Liverpool. Ten Hag, for now at least, appears to have the support of United’s fans.

“I hope the fans are together with us,” he said. “Since I’ve been here, I’ve always sensed a strong bond between the team and the fans. Even when we’ve had big setbacks.

“But we have to take responsibility and energise them.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Manchester United /

Bournemouth /

Bayern Munich /

Champions League /

Scott McTominay /

Premier League /

Chelsea /

Erik ten Hag /

UEFA Champions League 2023-24

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Gujarat Giants: Arjun Deshwal’s super raid puts pressure on Gujarat; JPP 23-24 GG; Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddhas later
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL 2024 Auction: Full updated players list with base prices to go under the hammer on December 19
    Team Sportstar
  3. McTominay says Manchester United players fully behind Ten Hag
    Reuters
  4. Chennai to host GM Chess Championship as Gukesh, Arjun eye 2024 Candidates spot
    Mayank
  5. Indian sports news wrap, December 11
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Is big money ruining sport?

Ayon Sengupta
Return of the prodigal: Hardik Pandya, the all-rounder, had staged a ghar-waapsi, transferring from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians, hours after being ‘retained’ by the former.

IPL Auction: Is it time to switch to the draft system?

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on UEFA Champions League

  1. McTominay says Manchester United players fully behind Ten Hag
    Reuters
  2. UEFA Champions League 2024, tie-breaker system explained: How are teams with equal points split after the UCL group stage?
    Team Sportstar
  3. UEFA Champions League 2023-24 Group F: UCL Round of 16 qualification scenarios explained
    Team Sportstar
  4. Champions League 2023: Man Utd have to be ‘smarter’, says Fernandes
    AFP
  5. Champions League: Ten-man Braga keep last-16 hopes alive, Real Sociedad held by Salzburg
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Gujarat Giants: Arjun Deshwal’s super raid puts pressure on Gujarat; JPP 23-24 GG; Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddhas later
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL 2024 Auction: Full updated players list with base prices to go under the hammer on December 19
    Team Sportstar
  3. McTominay says Manchester United players fully behind Ten Hag
    Reuters
  4. Chennai to host GM Chess Championship as Gukesh, Arjun eye 2024 Candidates spot
    Mayank
  5. Indian sports news wrap, December 11
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment