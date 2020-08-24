Football Champions League Champions League Champions League final: Steely Bayern edges PSG to claim title France international Kingsley Coman appeared at the back post to glance home a cross from Joshua Kimmich in the 59th minute to put Bayern Munich ahead. Reuters Lisbon 24 August, 2020 02:45 IST Bayern Munich's Manuel Neuer celebrates with teammates after winning the Champions League. - Reuters Reuters Lisbon 24 August, 2020 02:45 IST Bayern Munich won the UEFA Champions League for the sixth time, beating Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 in Sunday's final thanks to a goal from former PSG youth academy graduate Kingsley Coman.France international Coman appeared at the back post to glance home a cross from Joshua Kimmich in the 59th minute, completing a sweeping move by Bayern, which until then had been the second-best side on the pitch.As it happenedComan's strike punished PSG's wastefulness in the first half as Neymar and Kylian Mbappe both failed to beat Bayern keeper Manuel Neuer from close range while Angel di Maria and Ander Herrera also narrowly missed the target.PSG substitute Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting missed two late opportunities to level for the French side, which is still waiting to win its first Champions League title after billions of euros of investment from the Qatar royal family. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos