Football

Miralem Pjanic tests COVID-19 positive

Former Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic who was tested on Saturday, will travel to Barcelona in 15 days and is, meanwhile, self-isolating.

Team Sportstar
Barcelona 24 August, 2020 00:18 IST
Miralem Pjanic

Fomer Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic has tested positive for coronavirus.   -  Getty Images

Miralem Pjanic has tested positive for COVID-19, Barca confirmed on Monday.

More to follow...

