Football Football Miralem Pjanic tests COVID-19 positive Former Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic who was tested on Saturday, will travel to Barcelona in 15 days and is, meanwhile, self-isolating. Team Sportstar Barcelona 24 August, 2020 00:18 IST Fomer Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic has tested positive for coronavirus. - Getty Images Team Sportstar Barcelona 24 August, 2020 00:18 IST Miralem Pjanic has tested positive for COVID-19, Barca confirmed on Monday.The former Juventus midfielder, who was tested on Saturday, will travel to Barcelona in 15 days and is, meanwhile, self-isolating.More to follow... Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos