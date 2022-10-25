UEFA Champions League

RB Leipzig vs Real Madrid LIVE UCL: RM lineup out; Modric, Benzema out injured

Follow for all LIVE updates from the UEFA Champions League clash between RB Leipzig and Real Madrid.

Team Sportstar
Last Updated: 25 October, 2022 23:45 IST
Real Madrid’s Antonio Rüdiger, left, Eduardo Camavinga, center, and Aurelien Tchouameni take part in a training session at the Red Bull Arena Leipzig, Germany, ahead of their Champions League soccer match against RB Leipzig.

Real Madrid’s Antonio Rüdiger, left, Eduardo Camavinga, center, and Aurelien Tchouameni take part in a training session at the Red Bull Arena Leipzig, Germany, ahead of their Champions League soccer match against RB Leipzig. | Photo Credit: Jan Woitas

PLAYING 11
REAL MADRID: Courtois; Vázquez, Rüdiger, Nacho, Militao Camavinga, Tchouameni, Kroos; Rodrygo, Vini. Jr., Asensio
RB LEIPZIG: Blaswich; Simakan, Orban, Gvardiol, Raum; Haidara, Schlager; Szoboszlai, Nkunku, Forsberg; André Silva

PREVIEW

RB Leipzig hosts defending champion Real Madrid in a Group F match in the UEFA Champions League at the Red Bull Arena on Wednesday.

Marco’s Rose RB Leipzig has won and lost two of its four matches in the group and has six points in the bag. It is second in the table, one point ahead of third-placed Shakhtar Donetsk.

The German team is unbeaten in their last seven matches in all competitions, which includes a 3-3 draw with Augsburg in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Marco Rose’s side opened their Group F campaign with back-to-back defeats to Shakhtar and Real Madrid, which made qualification to the knockouts a difficult prospect but it has responded well with consecutive wins against Celtic to move onto six points.

It plays Real Madrid, which has already qualified for the knockouts, picking up 10 points from its opening four matches.

Carlo Ancelotti’s Madrid beat Celtic, Leipzig and Shakhtar in their opening three games in the section. However, it needed a last-minute equaliser from Antonio Rudiger against Shakhtar to clinch a point, which was enough to take the Spanish champion to the round of 16.

Head-to-head record

Real Madrid has faced RB Leipzig once in the Champions League, where the Los Blancos defeated the German side 2-0 with goals from Federico Valverde and Marco Asensio.

Form Guide

RB Leipzig is unbeaten in their last seven matches in all competitions, which includes a 3-3 draw with Augsburg in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Real Madrid is unbeaten in all competitions this season and has recently clinched a 3-1 win against Barcelona in La Liga. In its last league match, Madrid beat Sevila 3-1 with goals from Luka Modric, Lucas Vazquez and Federico Valverde.

RB Leipzig last five matches

  • ⦿ Augsburg 3-3 RB Lreipzig
  • ⦿ RB Leipzig 4-0 Hamburger SV
  • ⦿ RB Leipzig 3-2 Hertha
  • ⦿ Celtic 0-2 RB Leipzig
  • ⦿ Mainz 1-1 RB Leipzig

Real Madrid last five matches

  • ⦿ Real Madrid 3-1 Sevilla
  • ⦿ Elche 0-3 Real Madrid
  • ⦿ Real Madrid 3-1 Barcelona
  • ⦿ Shakhtar Donetsk 1-1 Real Madrid
  • ⦿ Getafe 0-1 Real Madrid

Predicted lineups

RB Leipzig: Blaswich (GK); Simakan, Orban, Gvardiol, Raum; Haidara, Schlager; Szoboszlai, Nkunku, Werner; A Silva.

Real Madrid: Courtois (GK); Carvajal, Militao, Rudiger, Alaba; Camavinga, Tchouameni, Kroos; Asensio, Rodrygo, Vinicius.

When and where will RB Leipzig vs Real Madrid be played?
The UEFA Champions League match between RB Leipzig and Real Madrid will be played at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig, Germany. The match is scheduled to kick-off at 12:30 AM IST, October 26.
When and where to watch RB Leipzig vs Real Madrid?
All matches of the UEFA Champions League can be watched live on the Sony Ten Network, on Sony TEN 3 SD and HD.
Where can I live stream RB Leipzig vs Real Madrid?
The UCL match between RB Leipzig and Real Madrid will be live streamed on Sony LIV and Jio TV.

