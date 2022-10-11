Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk, Champions League live streaming info: When and where to watch, squads, predicted XI

Defending champion and group F topper Real Madrid will take on Shakhtar Donetsk in the UEFA Champions League group F fixture at the Polish Army stadium on Wednesday.

Unbeaten in the UCL this season, Real will look for another win which will propel it into the knockouts.

Meanwhile, if Shakhtar, placed second in the group, loses this match, it could still qualify depending on the results of third-placed RB Leipzig.

UCL form Real Madrid - W-W-W Shakhtar Donetsk - L-D-W

Where to watch the UEFA Champions League match between Real Madrid and Shakhtar Donetsk?

The UEFA Champions League match between Real Madrid and Shakhtar Donetsk will be shown live on the Sony Sports network and can be live streamed on Sony LIV.

When does Real Madrid play Shakhtar Donetsk in the UEFA Champions League?

The UEFA Champions League match between Real Madrid and Shakhtar Donetsk will start at 12:30am IST on Wednesday, October 12.