UEFA Champions League

Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk, Champions League live streaming info: When and where to watch, squads, predicted XI

Here is all you need to know about the UEFA Champions League group F clash between Real Madrid and Shakhtar Donetsk.

Team Sportstar
11 October, 2022 07:38 IST
Carlo Ancelotti’s men are undefeated in the Champions League this season.

Carlo Ancelotti’s men are undefeated in the Champions League this season. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Defending champion and group F topper Real Madrid will take on Shakhtar Donetsk in the UEFA Champions League group F fixture at the Polish Army stadium on Wednesday.

Unbeaten in the UCL this season, Real will look for another win which will propel it into the knockouts.

Meanwhile, if Shakhtar, placed second in the group, loses this match, it could still qualify depending on the results of third-placed RB Leipzig.

UCL form
Real Madrid - W-W-W
Shakhtar Donetsk - L-D-W

Where to watch the UEFA Champions League match between Real Madrid and Shakhtar Donetsk?

The UEFA Champions League match between Real Madrid and Shakhtar Donetsk will be shown live on the Sony Sports network and can be live streamed on Sony LIV.

When does Real Madrid play Shakhtar Donetsk in the UEFA Champions League?

The UEFA Champions League match between Real Madrid and Shakhtar Donetsk will start at 12:30am IST on Wednesday, October 12.

