MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

PSV fights back from two goals down to win against Sevilla in Champions League

Defender Sergio Ramos gave Sevilla the lead in the 24th minute, and Youssef En Nesyri chipped the ball over the goalkeeper to extend its advantage two minutes after the break.

Published : Nov 30, 2023 09:24 IST , Seville - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
PSV’s Joey Veerman celebrates at the end of the Champions League Group B match against Sevilla.
PSV’s Joey Veerman celebrates at the end of the Champions League Group B match against Sevilla. | Photo Credit: AP Photo/Jose Breton
infoIcon

PSV’s Joey Veerman celebrates at the end of the Champions League Group B match against Sevilla. | Photo Credit: AP Photo/Jose Breton

PSV Eindhoven fought back from two goals down to earn a 3-2 win in a high-octane Champions League group stage encounter against Sevilla on Wednesday that moved the Dutch side closer to the knockouts and ended Sevilla’s qualification hopes.

Defender Sergio Ramos gave Sevilla the lead in the 24th minute, and Youssef En Nesyri chipped the ball over the goalkeeper to extend its advantage two minutes after the break.

Yet the match turned on its head after Sevilla’s Lucas Ocampos was sent off in the 66th minute for two yellow cards in the space of three minutes.

Ismael Saibari got PSV back in the game with a fine volley in the 68th minute and the Dutch side equalised with an own goal by defender Nemanja Gudelj in the 81st.

READ: Champions League: Inter completes stunning comeback to snatch 3-3 draw with Benfica

Ricardo Pepi’s header earned the visitor a comeback victory that lifted it to second place in Group B on eight points, one behind leader Arsenal, which has a game in hand and will face Lens, which is third on five points, later on Wednesday.

PSV will secure its spot in the knockouts if Arsenal beats Lens, while Sevilla, which is bottom on two points, will now set its sights on qualifying for the Europa League by finishing third in the group.

The record seven-time Europa League winner needs Lens to lose to Arsenal. It must then beat the French side in its last group match to finish ahead of it in the standings.

“We had a favourable result after dominating the first half, but going a man down killed us, and they took advantage of it,” Sevilla’s Ramos told Movistar Plus.

Related stories

Related Topics

PSV Eindhoven /

Sevilla /

Champions League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PSV fights back from two goals down to win against Sevilla in Champions League
    Reuters
  2. Champions League: Inter completes stunning comeback to snatch 3-3 draw with Benfica
    Reuters
  3. Champions League: Copenhagen stalemate ends Bayern’s winning run
    Reuters
  4. Real Madrid secures top spot in Champions League group after beating Napoli 4-2
    Reuters
  5. Galatasaray fights back to deny Manchester United in Champions League
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Not over for 50-over cricket yet

Ayon Sengupta
Captain Courageous: Rohit Sharma set such a breathless pace as an opener in the PowerPlay overs that the rest, including Virat Kohli, could bide their time for a while before hitting the straps.

India’s ODI World Cup odyssey points to bright future of sustained success

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on UEFA Champions League

  1. PSV fights back from two goals down to win against Sevilla in Champions League
    Reuters
  2. Champions League: Inter completes stunning comeback to snatch 3-3 draw with Benfica
    Reuters
  3. Champions League: Copenhagen stalemate ends Bayern’s winning run
    Reuters
  4. Real Madrid secures top spot in Champions League group after beating Napoli 4-2
    Reuters
  5. Champions League: Arsenal crushes Lens 6-0 to reach last 16
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PSV fights back from two goals down to win against Sevilla in Champions League
    Reuters
  2. Champions League: Inter completes stunning comeback to snatch 3-3 draw with Benfica
    Reuters
  3. Champions League: Copenhagen stalemate ends Bayern’s winning run
    Reuters
  4. Real Madrid secures top spot in Champions League group after beating Napoli 4-2
    Reuters
  5. Galatasaray fights back to deny Manchester United in Champions League
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment