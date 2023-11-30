PSV fights back from two goals down to win against Sevilla in Champions League

PSV Eindhoven fought back from two goals down to earn a 3-2 win in a high-octane Champions League group stage encounter against Sevilla on Wednesday that moved the Dutch side closer to the knockouts and ended Sevilla’s qualification hopes.

Defender Sergio Ramos gave Sevilla the lead in the 24th minute, and Youssef En Nesyri chipped the ball over the goalkeeper to extend its advantage two minutes after the break.

Yet the match turned on its head after Sevilla’s Lucas Ocampos was sent off in the 66th minute for two yellow cards in the space of three minutes.

Ismael Saibari got PSV back in the game with a fine volley in the 68th minute and the Dutch side equalised with an own goal by defender Nemanja Gudelj in the 81st.

Ricardo Pepi’s header earned the visitor a comeback victory that lifted it to second place in Group B on eight points, one behind leader Arsenal, which has a game in hand and will face Lens, which is third on five points, later on Wednesday.

PSV will secure its spot in the knockouts if Arsenal beats Lens, while Sevilla, which is bottom on two points, will now set its sights on qualifying for the Europa League by finishing third in the group.

The record seven-time Europa League winner needs Lens to lose to Arsenal. It must then beat the French side in its last group match to finish ahead of it in the standings.

“We had a favourable result after dominating the first half, but going a man down killed us, and they took advantage of it,” Sevilla’s Ramos told Movistar Plus.