UEFA Champions League draw: Messi vs Ronaldo in Round of 16

4:50 pm: Chelsea will play Lille, the Ligue 1 side; while Manchester United will play Paris Saint-Germain

4:50 pm: Inter Milan to play Ajax; Sporting is locked against Juventus

4:48 pm: Atletico Madrid draws against FC Bayern Munich; Red Bull Salzburg draws against Liverpool

4:45 pm: Benfica draws against Real Madrid; Man City to play Villarreal

4:43 pm: The UEFA authorities lay down the rules for the knockouts and finally, the draw is set to begin, with winners in one pot and the runners-up in the other.

4:40 pm: For the draw, Andrey Arshavin, one of Russia's former star players, who had an great spell with Arsenal, is invited on the stage. He delivers high praise for Ajax and says that people love football in St. Petersburg and people dream to host the UCL final - something that will finally happen next year.

4:35 pm: UEFA Deputy Secretary, Giorgio Marchetti enters the stage and will now initiate the draw - something every team in the round of 16 have been waiting so eagerly and so are the fans

4:31 pm: The draw is live! With the 16 teams with just one aim - winning the UCL winner's trophy and being the King of Europe

4:15 pm: The knockouts this time have some serious history to talk about. Lionel Messi will play his first UCL knockouts without Barcelona, while his former side, FC Barcelona plays in the Europa League.

Red Bull Salzburg will look to continue its historic run in the tournament this year. The Austria side became the first side from the country to enter UCL knockouts since 1990-91.

Draw Preview

The UEFA Champions League draw for the Round of 16 fixtures is all set to take place in Nyon, Switzerland with the winners of the groups to be paired with any one of the runners-up from the other groups.

Four Premier League clubs have qualified for the round of 16, wherein only Chelsea had finished as a runner-up. Bayern Munich, Juventus and Real Madrid have also finished top of their respective groups, whereas Atletico Madrid, which lost recently to its local rival, Real, has finished second in a group that had Liverpool and AC Milan.

Group Winner Runner-up A Manchester City Paris Saint-Germain B Liverpool Atletico Madrid C Ajax Sporting D Real Madrid Inter Milan E Bayern Munich Benfica F Manchester United Villarreal G Lille Red Bull Salzburg H Juventus Chelsea

Manchester United will have an opportunity to replay its historic fixture against Paris Saint-Germain, one that cemented the then caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's position at the club. This time, its another manager, Ralf Rangnick, someone under whom United is without a loss so far.

The winners of the knockout matches will no longer be decided according to the away-goals rule. This time, if the scores remain level after the two legs, the matches will go into extra time and penalty shootout, if necessary.

The draw will begin at 4:30 pm IST.

