UEFA Champions League draw: Guardiola welcomes re-draw decision, updates

Welcome to the UEFA Champions League draw for the round-of-16 fixtures from Nyon, Switzerland. This is Neeladri Bhattacharjee bringing you the minute-by-minute updates.

7:00 pm: We are back after UEFA clarified the error and has decided to have it afresh. It will be interesting to see how the teams react to a fresh draw.

"It’s going to happen again, I think that’s fair. It was a mistake. These kinds of things sometimes happen, especially the players and managers, so sometimes UEFA too. We are going to wait. Like I always said I am more than satisfied to be a part of that," Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said.

Draw Preview

The UEFA Champions League draw for the round of 16 that took place in Nyon is expected to take place again, after confusion in conducting the draw was spotted during the event on Monday.

"Following a technical problem with the software of an external service provider that instructs the officials as to which teams are eligible to play each other, a material error occurred in the draw for the UEFA Champions League Round of 16," UEFA tweeted.

The draw was declared void with it scheduled to be done afresh at 7:30 pm IST.

PREVIOUS DRAW | UEFA Champions League draw: Messi vs Ronaldo in Round of 16

The confusion began with Atletico Madrid's draw, wherein Manchester United was not included in the pool of opponents, alongside Liverpool. While the latter was exempted for being the same group, the reason to exclude Manchester United remained unclear.

"We are in talks with UEFA to ask for explanations and a solution after the mistakes made in the Champions League round of 16 draw," Atletico tweeted after the draw.

The draw ultimately gave Manchester United a draw against Paris Saint. Germain, which is set to be the talking point of this round with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo playing against each other.

Where can you watch?