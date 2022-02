Atletico Madrid vs Man United LIVE: Starting XI, Greizmann and Suarez benched, Champions League updates

Welcome to Sportstar's live blog of the UEFA Champions League 2021-22 clash between Manchester United and Atletico de Madrid being played at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, Spain.

This is Neeladri Bhattacharjee bringing you the pre-match buildup minute-by-minute updates of this high-voltage clash.

12:20 am: Confirmed Line-ups are out!

Atletico Madrid Starting XI: Jan Oblak (GK), Jose Gimenez, Sime Vrsaljko, Marcos Llorente, Renan Lodi, Hector Herrera, Stefan Savic, Reinildo Mandava, Angel Correa, Geoffrey Kondogbia, Joao Felix

Manchester United Starting XI: David de Gea (GK), Victor Lindelof, Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Paul Pogba, Fred, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho.

12:00 am: What are the coaches saying?

Diego Simeone, Atletico coach: "We face one of the best teams in the world. They are brave in the middle of the field and up front. I see a stronger Manchester United who are more compact. They are defensively strong in the aerial game. It's hard to find places where they make mistakes. I always prepare for matches with the best that the opponents have and looking for the way to hurt them." Ralf Rangnick, Man. United manager: "[Simeone] has won trophies with a clear identity, with a recognisable playing style. [Atlético] are always an emotional side and this reflects the character of the manager. We need to match the levels of energy and emotion in both games. It will be physical, it will be emotional and we will have to be mentally strong in both games."

11:45 pm: Here is how we think the two sides will line up tonight!

Atletico Madrid Predicted XI: Jan Oblak, Marcos Llorente, Felipe Luis, Stefan Savic, Reinildo Mandava, Angel Correa, Koke, Geoffrey Kondogbia, Thomas Lemar, Joao Felix, Luis Suárez.

Predicted Formation: 4-2-2

Manchester United Predicted XI: David de Gea, Diogo Dalot, Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire, Lule Shaw, Paul Pogba, Scott McTominay, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho.

Predicted Fornation: 4-3-3

MATCH PREVIEW

Manchester United coach Ralf Rangnick said his side is ready for an "emotional" battle in its Champions League last-16 first leg at Atletico Madrid on Wednesday, heaping praise on the host's manager Diego Simeone for instilling such passion.

While Atletico has reached the knockout rounds for the eighth time in the last nine seasons, United is in the last 16 for the first time since 2018-19.

Staying in the top four in the English Premier League has been a struggle for United, but it topped its Champions League group - something Rangnick is adamant does not make the side certain to reach the latter rounds.

READ | Atletico needs to find its team spirit to beat Manchester United - Simeone

"To say that a club like United should regularly be in the semi-final of the Champions League is not unique (to them)," Rangnick told a news conference on Tuesday. "I can recall a few other clubs in Europe where this could also be the case.

"They (Atletico) are always an emotional side and this reflects the character of the manager. Diego Simeone is probably one of the best emotional managers in Europe. The way his team play reflects those emotions.

"We need to match the levels of energy in both games. It will be physical, it will be emotional and we will have to be mentally strong in both games."

Cristiano Ronaldo's goals were crucial to United advancing to the last 16, with the veteran forward scoring crucial late strikes against Atalanta, home and away, and Villarreal.

United midfielder Bruno Fernandes believes the experience of Ronaldo, and that of multi-European Cup winner Raphael Varane, will be vital in Madrid, while insisting the squad remains unified, despite media reports to the contrary.

ALSO READ | Rangnick's interim status at Man Utd causing some uncertainty, says Fred

"He (Ronaldo) has that smell for the goal," Fernandes said. "Having players that can decide games in any moment is helpful.

"We also have Rapha (Varane), who won it four times. But it is always the first time for someone. They are hungry to do something well.

"I saw the goal of H (Harry Maguire at Leeds United on Sunday) and I was slapping his head and saying 'how can you score with that big head' so I think it is just people trying to make stories about this club."

Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani has not travelled with the squad as he is still ruled out with a groin problem.

