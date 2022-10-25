PREVIEW

Lionel Messi looks to maintain his stellar form for Paris Saint Germain (PSG), which remains unbeaten this season and will seal a place in the last 16 with a home win against last-place Maccabi Haifa in Group H on Tuesday.

Even a draw at Parc des Princes is enough if Juventus does not win away to Benfica. Messi is getting his sharpness back and is combining brilliantly with Neymar again, just like during their Barcelona days. Messi’s connection on the field with Kylian Mbappé is improving quickly. He assisted on both of Mbappé’s goals in a 3-0 French league win on Friday, with Mbappé setting up Messi’s goal. With Neymar also impressing, this is bad news for Maccabi, which must win to stand any chance of going through.