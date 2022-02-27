Chelsea vs Liverpool LIVE - Carabao Cup Final, where to watch, match updates

Welcome to Sportstar's live blog of the Carabao Cup final clash between Chelsea and Liverpool being played at the Wembley Stadium in London.

This is Neeladri Bhattacharjee bringing you the pre-match buildup minute-by-minute updates of this high-voltage clash.

MATCH PREVIEW

Jurgen Klopp has already ended Liverpool's 30-year top-flight title drought as well guiding them to Champions League glory but he will be hoping to overcome his Wembley jinx as he attempts to finally win a domestic cup in England.

He takes his side to Wembley on Sunday for a showdown with Chelsea in the League Cup final, on a ground where he has not enjoyed a great deal of success to date.

RELATED | Carabao Cup Final: Firmino out, Jota doubtful for Liverpool

"How many times have I been to Wembley? Twice and lost both times," Klopp told Sky Sports this week. "That's fine, because I normally do things the third time. It has been the story of my life.

"I did it with the Champions League and other things. It is a good sign. I like the stadium. Both times my teams have played here we played really well and lost. I am more than happy to try again."

Klopp's Borussia Dortmund lost to fellow German side Bayern Munich in England's national stadium in the 2013 Champions League final, before seeing his Liverpool team beaten by Manchester City three years later in the League Cup final.

Liverpool is looking to win the League Cup for a record ninth time, with its last success in the competition coming in 2012 via a penalty shootout victory over Cardiff City. This is its 13th final in the competition – at least four more than any other side.

Klopp's record against Chelsea and its boss and compatriot Thomas Tuchel is not all that impressive, however.

Under Klopp, Liverpool has won 35% of its meetings with Chelsea in all competitions - six out of 17. Among sides it has faced, at least 10 times under the German, only against Manchester United (33%) does it have a lower win ratio.

Klopp is, in fact, winless in his last four managerial clashes with Tuchel, including three since Tuchel joined Chelsea.

Tuchel is set to become the eighth different manager to take charge of an English club in the finals of each of the League Cup, FA Cup and European Cup/Champions League, and the first to do all three while in charge of the Blues.

He is aware of the task facing the Champions League holder since Liverpool appears to be back to its relentless best.

ALSO READ | Carabao Cup final: No hard feelings between Tuchel and Lukaku

It has won its last nine matches in all competitions, including a 6-0 thrashing of Leeds United in the Premier League on Wednesday.

"We don't speak regularly," Tuchel said of his relationship with Klopp. "It's only pure pleasure to play them because they give you a hard time and we're facing him with a very strong Liverpool team, after brilliant results.

"So, it's a big challenge but it's a big occasion and we feel competitive regarding our last matches with Liverpool. It's a pleasure to meet him and be in a final at Wembley again. I am very grateful for that."

(via Reuters)

Where can you watch the match?