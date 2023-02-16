Football

Chinese FA makes women’s teams mandatory for top-flight clubs

The CFA previously implemented a similar rule for the 2019 season, when 16 teams competed in the CSL.

Reuters
16 February, 2023 13:31 IST
16 February, 2023 13:31 IST
File image of a Chinese Super League match.

File image of a Chinese Super League match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The CFA previously implemented a similar rule for the 2019 season, when 16 teams competed in the CSL.

Chinese Super League clubs will be required to have a women’s team as part of entry requirements to compete in the upcoming 2023 season, the country’s football governing body (CFA) said on Thursday.

The CFA previously implemented a similar rule for the 2019 season, when 16 teams competed in the CSL. A start date for this year’s 18-team top flight is yet to be announced.

“This women’s team should take part in the Chinese Women’s Super League or the second and third-tier league,” Xinhua news agency reported, citing a notice from the CFA.

Wuhan Three Towns were crowned CSL champion for the first time last year.

The CFA said last week that all matches in the league will be played using the home-and-away format this year, bringing an end to three seasons of COVID-19 restrictions.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Messi tattoos a hit in Argentina after World Cup win

WATCH: Messi hometown Rosario ready for FIFA World Cup final, Argentina vs France

France’s road to Fifa World Cup 2022 final vs Argentina

Slide shows

Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr arrival in pictures

Pele no more: The Brazilian football legend’s life immortalised in pictures

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us