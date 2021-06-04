Football Football Bayern Munich hands Choupo-Moting two-year contract extension Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting had joined Bayern Munich in October last year on a free transfer for one season after his contract with Paris Saint-Germain had expired. AP Munich 04 June, 2021 17:39 IST Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting scored three goals in 22 Bundesliga appearances and won plaudits for stepping up to replace Robert Lewandowski when the Poland striker was injured for Champions League games against PSG. - Reuters AP Munich 04 June, 2021 17:39 IST Bayern Munich striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting signed a two-year contract extension on Friday, cementing his status as the backup to Robert Lewandowski.Choupo-Moting joined Bayern in October on a free transfer for one season after his contract with Paris Saint-Germain expired.RELATED| Tuchel offered two-year contract extension after leading Chelsea to Champions League glory The Germany-born Cameroon forward scored three goals in 22 Bundesliga appearances — playing all but eight of those as a substitute — but won plaudits for stepping up to replace Lewandowski when the Poland striker was injured for Champions League games against PSG.Choupo-Moting scored a goal in each game as Bayern was eliminated on away goals in the quarterfinal after drawing 3-3 with PSG on aggregate. Read more stories on Football. For more updates, follow Sportstar on : Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.