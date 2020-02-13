Athletic Bilbao 1-0 Granada: Muniain gives Los Leones slender Copa semis advantage

Athletic Bilbao has taken charge of its Copa del Rey semifinal after claiming a 1-0 win over Granada at San Mames, but it will be frustrated at failing to secure a more commanding victory.

Gaizka Garitano's men were in control for most of the game, crafting several big chances and having two goals disallowed, but only take a slender victory to Granada for the second leg.

It came as little surprise when Athletic went in front in the 42nd minute, as Iker Muniain tapped home after fine work from Inaki Williams on the left flank.

Athletic remained the dominant side after the interval, but twice offside calls prevented it doubling its advantage, giving Diego Martinez's Granada hope for March's return encounter.

After an even start, Athletic began to carve through Granada regularly and went agonisingly close to the breakthrough in the 15th minute, but Rui Silva tipped Wiliams' fierce drive wide.

Two chances then fell to Mikel Vesga soon after – Silva palming his wicked long-range strike away from the top-left corner, before then blocking a tamer effort from inside the box a few minutes later.

Athletic eventually got the deserved opener just before half-time, the lively Williams brilliantly bringing down a lofted pass with his chest and then showing great composure to tee up an easy close-range finish for Muniain.

The host was twice denied a second goal inside the first 15 minutes of the second half, with Yeray Alvarez's strike chalked off for offside before Ander Capa's 20-yard volley was disallowed after a VAR review adjudged the offside Williams to have obstructed Silva's sight.

Granada began to offer some attacking threat towards the end, with Unai Simon turning Carlos Neva's drive around the post and then catching Maxime Gonalons' header from the resulting corner, as Athletic held on.

What does it mean?

Athletic has the aggregate lead, but Granada is not to be underestimated and represent formidable opponents in its own stadium.

In 12 home matches across all competitions this season, Granada has won eight. Three of the four teams to take something away from the Nuevo Los Carmenes are Sevilla, Atletico Madrid and Real Sociedad, all of whom are in the top six.

When there's a Williams, there's a way

More or less everything good about Athletic's play went through Muniain or Williams, or both, but the latter was the standout performer. He gave the Granada defence so many issues with his pace and movement, and his role in the winning goal was just sublime.

Machis anonymous

Granada struggled immensely to offer any form of attacking threat, with Carlos Fernandez and Roberto Soldado provided with poor service. Darwin Machis should have been one of the players supporting the team, but he touched the ball just 13 times before his 71st-minute withdrawal, failing to create a single chance.

What's next?

Athletic welcomes Osasuna on Sunday as it returns to La Liga action, having not won any of its past eight league matches. Granada plays host to Real Valladolid the day before. The two sides resume hostilities in the second leg at the Nuevo Los Carmenes on March 5.