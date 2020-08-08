Football Football COVID-19: 18 players in Bangladesh football squad test positive A total of 36 players were invited to the camp in Gazipur, just north of the capital Dhaka, to prepare for 2022 World Cup and 2023 Asian Cup qualifiers. AP DHAKA 08 August, 2020 11:25 IST Bangladesh’s first qualifier is on October 8 against Afghanistan in Sylhet. (Representative image) - Getty Images AP DHAKA 08 August, 2020 11:25 IST At least 18 players in Bangladesh’s football squad plus an assistant coach have been infected with the coronavirus since gathering for a training camp this week.A total of 36 players were invited to the camp in Gazipur, just north of the capital Dhaka, to prepare for 2022 World Cup and 2023 Asian Cup qualifiers. They had to prove they did not have the virus before the camp. One failed.The national federation tested 24 players in the first rounds of checks in Dhaka.On Wednesday, four players were positive. On Thursday, seven more tested positive and on Friday, another seven tested positive plus the staff member.“They are in isolation now,” the federation said in a statement.Bangladesh media reported some players were worried but coach Jamie Day wasn’t, as he expected them to recover and they had plenty of time.Bangladesh’s first qualifier is on October 8 against Afghanistan in Sylhet. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos