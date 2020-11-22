Why Ronaldo and other Serie A players sported a red stripe on their cheeks this weekend

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo and other Serie A players sported a red stripe on their cheeks his weekend.

Here is why: This gesture is a part of a campaign run by the Serie A to raise awareness on violence against women. One can trace its roots back to 2017, with the tagline - "Give violence against women the red card."

ALSO READ | Ronaldo double lifts Juventus to second place

Serie A's observance of the day coincides with the UN-declared 'International Day for the Elimination of Violence against women', observed on November 25 every year, an observance going all the way back to 1981.

Domestic violence has been frequently spoken about in recent days after tennis star Alexander Zverev's ex-girlfriend accused him of abuse.

In this picture taken in November, 2018, AS Roma's Davide Santon and Aleksander Kolarov wear a red streak on their cheeks prior to a Serie A match against Udinese at Stadio Friuli. The initiative to raise awareness on violence against women can be traced back to 2017. - GETTY IMAGES

Novak Djokovic, the World No. 1 male tennis player, said tennis authorities could adopt clearer policies on domestic abuse. He said ATP should adopt its own policy on domestic abuse.