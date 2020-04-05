Football Football Van de Beek discusses Real Madrid links Linked with a move to LaLiga giants Real Madrid, Ajax star Donny van de Beek discussed a possible switch. Dejan Kalinic 05 April, 2020 09:50 IST Donny van de Beek has scored 10 goals in 37 games for Ajax this season - Getty Images Dejan Kalinic 05 April, 2020 09:50 IST Ajax star Donny van de Beek insisted he was yet to start learning Spanish amid links with a move to Real Madrid.Van de Beek, 22, is widely expected to eventually make a move away from Amsterdam after impressing at Ajax.The midfielder said there were several aspects to making a decision about a potential switch, but insisted he was yet to take Spanish language classes."My feelings about a club have to be positive. I don't mean that it only important to feel wanted, I also need to fit in to the style of play," Van de Beek told Helden. READ | Achraf Hakimi 'hasn't signed new Real Madrid deal' "And of course, I would need to know how much playing time I would be given."He added: "It's always nice to play in the sun, but I haven't started taking Spanish classes yet."Van de Beek had scored 10 goals in 37 games for Ajax this season before the campaign was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos