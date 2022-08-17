Football

Elon Musk says he is buying Manchester United

The American Glazer family owns the Premier League club Manchester United.

Team Sportstar
17 August, 2022 08:09 IST
Billionaire Elon Musk is the CEO of Tesla.

Billionaire Elon Musk is the CEO of Tesla. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Elon Musk, on Wednesday, tweeted he is buying Premier League club Manchester United. He didn't offer any further details.

"Also, I’m buying Manchester United ur welcome," Musk tweeted in a thread where he expressed his opinion about US politics.

While it's unclear whether the Tesla owner and billionaire investor is serious about buying the club, his tweet stromed the internet. Musk has a history of being unconventional and making irreverent tweets.

The owner of the Manchester United, the American Glazer family, last year expressed its wish to sell the Old Trafford club if they were offered more than 4 billion pounds, ($4.84 billion).

