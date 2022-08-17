Elon Musk says he is buying Manchester United

Elon Musk, on Wednesday, tweeted he is buying Premier League club Manchester United. He didn't offer any further details.

"Also, I’m buying Manchester United ur welcome," Musk tweeted in a thread where he expressed his opinion about US politics.

While it's unclear whether the Tesla owner and billionaire investor is serious about buying the club, his tweet stromed the internet. Musk has a history of being unconventional and making irreverent tweets.

The owner of the Manchester United, the American Glazer family, last year expressed its wish to sell the Old Trafford club if they were offered more than 4 billion pounds, ($4.84 billion).

Having lost to Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford, Manchester United is currently langushing at the bottom of the EPL standings.

In recent years, fans protested against the Glazer family for the club's below-par performance in European football. Last season, Manchester United finished sixth in EPL and failed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League.

The Glazer family bought the club for 790 million pounds ($955.51 million) in 2005.