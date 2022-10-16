Football

England defender Reece James to miss FIFA World Cup with knee injury

James, who had established himself as Gareth Southgate's first-choice right wing-back at the international level, limped off during Chelsea's 2-0 Champions League win at AC Milan on Tuesday.

AFP
London 16 October, 2022 01:45 IST
FILE PHOTO: Chelsea's Reece James after being tackled by AC Milan's Matteo Gabbia (grounded) during the Champions League Group E at the San Siro stadium in Milan on October 11, 2022. 

FILE PHOTO: Chelsea’s Reece James after being tackled by AC Milan’s Matteo Gabbia (grounded) during the Champions League Group E at the San Siro stadium in Milan on October 11, 2022.  | Photo Credit: AP

Chelsea and England defender Reece James will miss the World Cup in Qatar after the Premier League club confirmed on Saturday he will be out for eight weeks due to a knee injury.

"Following the knee injury sustained in our away match against AC Milan, Reece has received treatment from the Chelsea medical department and visited a specialist this weekend," Chelsea said in a statement.

"After consultation between all parties, Reece will now undergo a rehabilitation programme and is expected to be out for eight weeks."

England begin their World Cup campaign in little over five weeks' time against Iran on November 21.

