England defender Reece James to miss FIFA World Cup with knee injury

Chelsea and England defender Reece James will miss the World Cup in Qatar after the Premier League club confirmed on Saturday he will be out for eight weeks due to a knee injury.

James, who had established himself as Gareth Southgate's first-choice right wing-back at the international level, limped off during Chelsea's 2-0 Champions League win at AC Milan on Tuesday.

Also Read Premier League: Harry Kane helps Tottenham close gap on leader Arsenal

"Following the knee injury sustained in our away match against AC Milan, Reece has received treatment from the Chelsea medical department and visited a specialist this weekend," Chelsea said in a statement.

"After consultation between all parties, Reece will now undergo a rehabilitation programme and is expected to be out for eight weeks."

England begin their World Cup campaign in little over five weeks' time against Iran on November 21.