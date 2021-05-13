Former Manchester United captain Valencia announces retirement

Former Manchester United captain Antonio Valencia has announced his retirement from professional football at the age of 35.

Ecuador international Valencia arrived at Manchester United from Wigan Athletic following Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure to Real Madrid in 2009. Valencia made an instant impact on the right flank and helped United win two Premier League titles, an FA Cup, two League Cups, three Community Shields and the Europa League.

ALSO READ - Ronaldo, Dybala net 100th Juventus goal

Valencia left United two years ago after scoring 25 goals in 339 appearances for the club.

To Manchester United fans pic.twitter.com/0HKWscZO9F — Antonio Valencia (@anto_v25) May 12, 2021

“Wigan was a unique experience, and then God gave me the opportunity to join Manchester United,” Valencia wrote in a statement on social media on Wednesday.

“I will never forget everything I experienced at Old Trafford. I will never forget every goal, every trophy and the wonderful fans. I did not think this moment would come so soon, but my body had asked me to make this decision.”

Valencia left United to move back to Ecuador, to LDU Quito, in 2019 before joining Mexican side Queretaro this year.