Arsenal vs Forest delayed due to turnstile issues at Emirates Stadium

Arsenal’s Premier League home opener against Nottingham Forest on Saturday has been delayed by 30 minutes due to turnstile issues at Emirates Stadium.

Published : Aug 12, 2023 17:11 IST , LONDON - 0 MINS READ

Reuters
The LED board shows the match delayed by 30 minutes prior to the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Nottingham Forest at Emirates Stadium.
The LED board shows the match delayed by 30 minutes prior to the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Nottingham Forest at Emirates Stadium. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
The LED board shows the match delayed by 30 minutes prior to the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Nottingham Forest at Emirates Stadium. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Arsenal’s Premier League home opener against Nottingham Forest on Saturday has been delayed by 30 minutes due to turnstile issues at Emirates Stadium which prevented fans from getting in on time, the club said.

“This afternoon’s game with Nottingham Forest will now kick off at one pm (local time, 1200 GMT), due to a delay at the turnstiles,” Arsenal said in a statement. 

