Arsenal vs Forest delayed due to turnstile issues at Emirates Stadium

Arsenal’s Premier League home opener against Nottingham Forest on Saturday has been delayed by 30 minutes due to turnstile issues at Emirates Stadium which prevented fans from getting in on time, the club said.
“This afternoon’s game with Nottingham Forest will now kick off at one pm (local time, 1200 GMT), due to a delay at the turnstiles,” Arsenal said in a statement.
