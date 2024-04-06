LINEUPS
Brighton: Verbruggen (gk), Lamptey, P. van Hecke, Dunk, Estupian, Baleba, Moder, Enciso, Grob, Adingra, Welbeck
Arsenal: David Raya (gk), White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Odegaard, Jorginho, Rice, Saka, Havertz, Jesus
LIVE STREAMING INFO
Where to watch Brighton vs Arsenal?
Brighton vs Arsenal can be watched on the Sky Sports Network in the United Kingdom. In India, it will be available on Star Sports Select 2, SD and HD. It can be live streamed on the Sky Go app in the UK and on Disney+ Hotstar in India.
Latest on Sportstar
- RR vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals 34/1 (5); Samson, Buttler at crease in 184-run chase
- Mohammedan SC beats Shillong Lajong to win maiden I-League title, joins Mohun Bagan SG, East Bengal in ISL
- Brighton vs Arsenal, LIVE Score, Premier League 2023-24: Gunners faces crucial challenge in title race
- RR vs RCB, IPL 2024: Virat Kohli scores joint-slowest century in Indian Premier League history
- NorthEast United FC 2-0 Kerala Blasters, Highlights, ISL 2023-24: NEUFC keeps playoffs hopes alive after goals from Nestor,Jithin
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE