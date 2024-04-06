Brighton vs Arsenal, LIVE Score, Premier League 2023-24: Gunners faces crucial challenge in title race

LINEUPS

Brighton: Verbruggen (gk), Lamptey, P. van Hecke, Dunk, Estupian, Baleba, Moder, Enciso, Grob, Adingra, Welbeck

Arsenal: David Raya (gk), White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Odegaard, Jorginho, Rice, Saka, Havertz, Jesus

LIVE STREAMING INFO

Where to watch Brighton vs Arsenal?

Brighton vs Arsenal can be watched on the Sky Sports Network in the United Kingdom. In India, it will be available on Star Sports Select 2, SD and HD. It can be live streamed on the Sky Go app in the UK and on Disney+ Hotstar in India.