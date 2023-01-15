Premier League

Chelsea confirms signing Mykhailo Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk

Reuters
15 January, 2023 20:10 IST
Primarily a wide player, he has featured on both wings for Shakhtar Donetsk, but many of his best performances came when cutting in from the left onto his preferred right foot. | Photo Credit: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno

Chelsea signed Mykhailo Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk on an eight and half year deal, the Premier League club confirmed on Sunday.

Chelsea announced Mykhailo Mudryk as its fifth signing of the January transfer window on Sunday, after the Ukrainian winger completed his move from Shakhtar Donetsk to the Premier League club.

In a statement, Shakhtar said it “will receive 70 million euros ($76 million) for the player and another 30 million euros is envisaged as a bonus payment.”

Mudryk, who was named Shakhtar’s player of the year for a second year in a row, caught the eye with his performances in the Champions League group stage where he scored three goals and grabbed two assists.

He is the second Ukrainian player Chelsea has ever signed, after former striker Andriy Shevchenko joined the Blues from AC Milan in 2006.

“This is a huge club, in a fantastic league and it is a very attractive project for me at this stage of my career,” Mudryk said in a statement.

“I’m excited to meet my new team-mates and I’m looking forward to working and learning under Graham Potter and his staff.”

Mudryk will reinforce Chelsea’s attack after Graham Potter lost forwards Christian Pulisic and Raheem Sterling to injury.

Arsenal had reportedly been in talks to sign Mudryk as the Premier League leader sought cover in attack following Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus’ long-term absence due to knee surgery.

But as it negotiated the price and structure of payments, Chelsea swooped in with Shakhtar saying on Saturday that its president Rinat Akhmetov was close to agreeing Mudryk’s transfer to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea, which plays Crystal Palace later on Sunday, is 10th in the standings, 10 points off the top four.

Felix’s red card on debut has also thrown a spanner in the works ahead of next Saturday’s league trip to Liverpool, where Mudryk could make his debut.

