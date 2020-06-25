Premier League LIVE: Chelsea vs Manchester City

Welcome to Sportstar's LIVE BLOG of the Premier League game between Chelsea and Manchester City happening at the Stamford Bridge on Thursday.

PRE-SHOW LIVE:

MATCH PREVIEW:

Liverpool's 30-year wait to win the English title could come to an end this week, but the Reds must rely on Manchester City dropping points at the Stamford Bridge.

Liverpool beat Crystal Palace 4-0 on Wednesday to move closer to a first ever Premier League title. However, a City victory over Chelsea on Thursday could mathematically delay the inevitable.

Meanwhile, City’s strength in depth was on show as Pep Guardiola was able to make eight changes for Monday's 5-0 thrashing of Burnley.

READ | Liverpool moves ever closer to title with 4-0 win over Palace

Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling are among those expected to come back into the side for the stiffer test of Chelsea, which will be looking to cement its place in the top four.

Frank Lampard’s men had come from behind to beat Aston Villa 2-1 on Sunday to open up a five-point lead over Manchester United and Wolves, which is now cut-short to two, after both sides won their respective games on Wednesday.

“Now we have three points when some teams have lost points around us. We played well in patches but when they put us under pressure slightly, I thought we gave it away too easily - things we will definitely have to clean up on in the future games coming up,” said Lampard after the clash against Villa.