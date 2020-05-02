Coronavirus: Always difficult without football - Man City's Laporte talks life in lockdown

Aymeric Laporte says it is "always difficult" without football with the coronavirus pandemic coming during an injury-hit campaign for the Manchester City defender.

France centre-back Laporte has made just eight appearances in all competitions for City this season thanks largely to a serious knee injury sustained in August.

Laporte made his comeback in January but suffered a hamstring strain at the end of February, while the suspension of football across most of Europe due to the outbreak of COVID-19 has been a further frustration.

In an interview with City's website, Laporte said: "I am okay. I am at home, safe. Doing nothing but training a little bit, staying at home and doing some streaming online.

"I am in Manchester. For me, it was a long time without football on the pitch and it was so difficult. The second time without football and it is always difficult; don't touch the ball, don't be on the pitch in the stadium playing in front of the fans and everything.

"We have to keep it how it is and waiting for what is the best for our health which is the most important right now."

On his fitness, he added: "I feel fit, no problems. At home I have many things to do, to train, to run. I have a bike, I have weights, I have many things. I cannot do everything, because it is not like being on the pitch.

"The club gave us a training programme to do at home. Sometimes train together with all of the team. They have given us many things to practice and to do at home."

Laporte said he has now started to join in online gaming with his City team-mates, though was reluctant to offer an opinion as to who is the best in the squad at FIFA.

"I started yesterday. I will play more games on the internet with many players," he said.

"Yesterday I was playing with Kyle Walker for example and Raheem [Sterling] today. We will see, maybe I will invite someone to play with me.

"It depends which games [as to who is the best]. Don't ask me about FIFA because I don't know!

"Everyone says they are the best so I can't pick just one of them. I am not the best for sure! I don't look to improve; I just want to have fun."