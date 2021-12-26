Football EPL EPL Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira tests COVID-19 positive ahead of Spurs game Assistant Manager Osian Roberts will deputise Palace's match in Viera's absence, as confirmed by the club. Team Sportstar 26 December, 2021 17:50 IST The Frenchman will be absent from the touchline and Assistant Manager Osian Roberts will deputise for Viera during the match, the club tweeted. - REUTERS Team Sportstar 26 December, 2021 17:50 IST Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira has tested COVID-19 positive ahead of the side's match against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, as confirmed by the club.The Frenchman will be absent from the touchline and Assistant Manager Osian Roberts will deputise for Vieira during the match, the club tweeted.Crystal Palace sits eleventh on the table with a win and a draw in its last three games.More to Follow. Read more stories on EPL. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :