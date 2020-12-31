Football EPL EPL Man Utd, Man City to play rescheduled Premier League games in January The fixtures add to a packed schedule for both Manchester clubs who also play each other in the League Cup semifinal on Jan. 6 before they begin their FA Cup campaign the following weekend. Reuters 31 December, 2020 20:16 IST Manchester United and Manchester City will play their rescheduled fixtures from the opening weekend of the season in January, the Premier League announced on Thursday. - Reuters (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE) Reuters 31 December, 2020 20:16 IST Manchester United and Manchester City will play their rescheduled fixtures from the opening weekend of the season in January, the Premier League announced on Thursday.Both Manchester clubs did not play on the opening weekend in September due to their participation in the knockout stages of last season's European club competitions which ended only in August due to the COVID-19 hiatus.Burnley will host second-placed United on Jan. 12 while City hosts Aston Villa on Jan. 20. Dates confirmed for rescheduled September #PL fixturesDetails ➡ https://t.co/DWavWe15qP pic.twitter.com/D57CBR2RbH— Premier League (@premierleague) December 31, 2020 Premier League summer signings' struggle ahead of transfer window opening The fixtures add to a packed schedule for both Manchester clubs who also play each other in the League Cup semifinal on Jan. 6 before they begin their FA Cup campaign the following weekend. Arsenal looking to loan players out in January, says Arteta City, eighth in the standings, has two games in hand after Monday's match at Everton was postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak at its club.City's first team has since returned to training after its facilities were closed for two days but the league has yet to reschedule the game against Everton. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos