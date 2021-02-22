Grealish injury news leaked on social media: Villa boss promises action

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith may have solidified his side's defence but he will now have to plug a leak at his club after news of Jack Grealish's injury spread on social media before Sunday's 2-1 Premier League home defeat by Leicester City.

Grealish missed the game due to a minor leg injury, with Smith saying after the match that the England international felt discomfort in training and the problem is "not a recurrence of an old injury and not long-term".

The news of Grealish's injury had emerged on social media a day before Villa's game against Leicester.

"I've been made aware that on social media there'd been rumours that he wasn't going to play," Smith said.

"If it's coming out of our training ground then I will find out where that's coming from and reprimand where it's coming from.

"It's something I wouldn't be happy with and we'll get to the bottom of it."

Villa is eighth in the standings with 36 points after 23 games and will play 12 placed Leeds United at Elland Road on Saturday.