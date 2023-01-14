Premier League

Serie A: Italy orders two month ban on away matches for Roma and Napoli fans after clashes

Napoli ultras threw stones and smoke bombs from the side of the road at the passing Roma fans, who stopped their minivans to retaliate.

Reuters
14 January, 2023 22:03 IST
14 January, 2023 22:03 IST
FILE PHOTO: Supporters of Roma and Napoli, who have a long history of enmity, on January 8 clashed in and around a motorway service station.

FILE PHOTO: Supporters of Roma and Napoli, who have a long history of enmity, on January 8 clashed in and around a motorway service station. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Napoli ultras threw stones and smoke bombs from the side of the road at the passing Roma fans, who stopped their minivans to retaliate.

Italy’s Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi on Saturday ordered a two month ban on away matches for supporters of AS Roma and Napoli, after they clashed last Sunday forcing authorities to briefly shut the country’s main motorway.

As part of the order, sections at stadiums where Roma and Napoli play away matches will be closed starting from Saturday given “the seriousness of the episodes of violence that took place” and the “concrete danger that such behaviours could be repeated”, the interior ministry said in a statement.

Also Read
Napoli eases past Juventus 5-1 in Serie A top-of-the-table clash

The minister also ordered a two month suspension of tickets sales for the same matches to people residing in the provinces of Naples and Rome.

Supporters of Roma and Napoli, who have a long history of enmity, on January 8 clashed in and around a motorway service station in Tuscany on the A1 motorway, the key road linking the north and south of Italy.

Napoli ultras threw stones and smoke bombs from the side of the road at the passing Roma fans, who stopped their minivans to retaliate. The skirmishes between hooded youths spread to the service station forecourt before police restored order.

Anticipating the signing of the order earlier on Saturday, Piantedosi said the ban on away matches was “not (an) alternative” to individual measures against those who caused the accidents.

Read more stories on Premier League.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Thomas Tuchel interview - Five takeaways from chat with former Chelsea coach

Arsenal’s Ethan Nwaneri pips Harvey Elliott as youngest ever Premier League debutant

Manchester United fans protest against club owners ahead of Liverpool game

Slide shows

Jubilant city celebrate in style - Premier League Team of the Weekend

Arsene Wenger's 5 great moments as Arsenal manager

EPL form guide: Man City out to end Anfield hoodoo

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us