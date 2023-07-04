MagazineBuy Print

Leeds hires Farke as new manager

Published : Jul 04, 2023 23:27 IST , London

FILE PHOTO: Daniel Farke.
Leeds hired Daniel Farke as their new manager on Tuesday as the relegated Premier League side look for an immediate return to the top flight.

Farke knows exactly what it takes to succeed in the Championship after twice leading Norwich to the second tier title.

The 46-year-old German agreed a four-year contract with Leeds, taking over from Sam Allardyce, who left at the end of last season following his short spell at Elland Road.

“I feel humble at this time, I know the responsibility to fulfil all the expectations and I want to repay the trust shown,” Farke said.

READ | Russo joins Arsenal as a free agent after leaving United

“The most important thing is to create a togetherness and unity within this club again and, from today onwards, I will work on it with my staff and players.

“I trust our supporters will be there when we need them. I can’t wait for the first game of the season.”

Leeds is back in the Championship for the first time since 2020 and start the season against Cardiff on August 6.

Farke was sacked by Norwich in 2021 after four years with the Canaries, who was struggling in the Premier League at the time of his dismissal.

He also managed at FC Krasnodar, leaving without taking charge of a game due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

He was sacked by Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach at the end of last season after they finished in 10th place.

