Football EPL Leeds United signs goalkeeper Kristoffer Klaesson from Norwegian club Vålerenga The 20-year-old goalkeeper from Norway joins the Premier League club on a four-year contract. AP 31 July, 2021 16:55 IST Klaesson has made 57 appearances for Vålerenga in Norway's top division and has represented Norway at youth levels.(Representative Image) - Getty Images AP 31 July, 2021 16:55 IST Premier League club Leeds United added another young goalkeeper to its squad by signing 20-year-old Kristoffer Klaesson on Saturday.Klaesson joined from Norwegian club Vålerenga for an undisclosed transfer fee and signed a four-year contract.READ | Leeds signs defender Junior Firpo from BarcelonaLeeds manager Marcelo Bielsa's first-choice keeper is 21-year-old Illan Meslier, and the team recently sent 34-year-old Kiko Casilla on a season-long loan to Spanish club Elche.Klaesson has made 57 appearances for Vålerenga in Norway's top division and has represented Norway at youth levels. "It's been a long journey, but I'm finally here" Watch the exclusive @Skrill First Interview with new signing Kristoffer Klaesson pic.twitter.com/5TxXDI7RVC— Leeds United (@LUFC) July 31, 2021 "He will add further competition amongst the goalkeeper ranks at Leeds, alongside Illan Meslier," Leeds said in a statement.Meslier made 35 appearances last season as the Frenchman became the youngest goalkeeper in Premier League history to record 10 clean sheets, the team said.In pre-season matches, Meslier has shared minutes with two other young keepers: 18-year-old Dani van den Heuvel and 19-year-old Elia Caprile.ALSO READ | PSG loans goalkeeper Areola to Premier League club West HamLeeds, which finished ninth last season, faces Spanish team Real Betis in a friendly on Saturday at Loughborough University on Saturday.The squad kicks off the new season at Manchester United on August 14.