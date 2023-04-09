EPL, Liverpool vs Arsenal LIVE score: Salah goal cuts Arsenal lead; LIV 0-2 ARS at halftime; Live streaming details

Welcome to the LIVE score of the Premier League match between Liverpool and Arsenal from the Anfield Stadium in Liverpool on Sunday.

TEAM NEWS Liverpool XI: Allison; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Jones, Henderson; Salah, Jota, Gakpo. Arsenal XI: Ramsdale; White, Gabriel, Holding, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli.

PREVIEW

Mikel Arteta’s relentless Arsenal can already glimpse glory at the end of the path to a first Premier League title in nearly 20 years but danger still lurks and Saturday’s trip to Liverpool is the first of a series of critical fixtures.

Arsenal, which leads the table by eight points, also has to visit reigning champion Manchester City, high-flying Newcastle United and host Chelsea but the immediate priority will be addressing its lamentable recent record at Anfield.

Liverpool has won its last six home league clashes with Arsenal, scoring at least three goals on each occasion.

And while Juergen Klopp’s side, sitting down in eighth place and facing the prospect of no European football, is not the powerhouse side it was, it remains more than capable of halting Arsenal’s charge towards the title.

With second-placed Manchester City beating Southampton on Saturday, the gap is down to five by the time Arsenal kicks off at Anfield and while that looks a healthy cushion, defeat would put the title race in City’s hands as it has played one game less than Arteta’s side.

Arsenal has already silenced the doubters which thought it might crack when losing to Manchester City at home in February.

Since then it has won seven consecutive league games, although none against sides of Liverpool’s calibre and completing a first league double over it since 2010 would be a huge psychological boost for the north Londoners.

“I think if Arsenal wins at Anfield, to me it’s an acid test. If you go and win at Anfield I think Arsenal will definitely win the league,” former Manchester United multiple title-winner Gary Neville told Sky Sports in the build-up to the game.

When and where will the Liverpool vs Arsenal Premier League match kick-off?

The Liverpool vs Arsenal Premier League match will kick-off at 9:00 PM IST, Sunday, April 9, at the Anfield Stadium.

Where can you watch the Liverpool vs Arsenal Premier League match?

The Liverpool vs Arsenal Premier League match will be live telecasted on the Star Sports Network. The match will also be live streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.