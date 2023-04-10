Premier League

Linesman stood down amid FA investigation over apparent elbow on Robertson

Liverpool full-back Robertson was seen remonstrating with the official, Constantine Hatzidakis, at halftime in Sunday’s game and video replays appeared to show him catching him with his elbow.

Reuters
10 April, 2023 17:09 IST
10 April, 2023 17:09 IST
Andrew Robertson appeals to assistant referee Constantine Hatzidakis during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Arsenal.

Andrew Robertson appeals to assistant referee Constantine Hatzidakis during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Arsenal. | Photo Credit: Nick Potts/AP

Liverpool full-back Robertson was seen remonstrating with the official, Constantine Hatzidakis, at halftime in Sunday’s game and video replays appeared to show him catching him with his elbow.

The assistant referee who allegedly elbowed Liverpool’s Andy Robertson at halftime during their Premier League draw with Arsenal will not be appointed for matches in the future until an investigation is complete, the referee’s body said on Monday.

Liverpool full-back Robertson was seen remonstrating with the official, Constantine Hatzidakis, at halftime in Sunday’s game and video replays appeared to show him brushing off the Scotland international and catching him with his elbow.

ALSO READ: Ronaldo angered by blow to title hopes of Al-Nassr, opponents hail ‘checkmate’

“PGMOL will not be appointing Constantine Hatzidakis to fixtures in any of the competition it serves whilst the FA investigates the incident involving the assistant referee and Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson at Anfield,” it said in a statement.

Liverpool boss Juergen Klopp had said after the 2-2 draw that he did not see the incident although he had heard “something happened”. 

Read more stories on Premier League.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Thomas Tuchel interview - Five takeaways from chat with former Chelsea coach

Arsenal’s Ethan Nwaneri pips Harvey Elliott as youngest ever Premier League debutant

Manchester United fans protest against club owners ahead of Liverpool game

Slide shows

Jubilant city celebrate in style - Premier League Team of the Weekend

Arsene Wenger's 5 great moments as Arsenal manager

EPL form guide: Man City out to end Anfield hoodoo

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us