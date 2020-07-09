Manchester United vs Aston Villa LIVE: Solskjaer keeps his side unchanged

Welcome to Sportstar's LIVE BLOG of the 2019/20 Premier League game between Manchester United and Aston Villa at the Villa Park on Thursday.

The team line-ups are out!

MANCHESTER UNITED XI: David de Gea (G), Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire (C), Victor Lindelof, Luke Shaw, Nemanja Matic, Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood, Anthony Mathony Martial.

COACH: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

ASTON VILLA XI: Pepe Reina (G), Neil Taylor, Tyrone Mings, Kortney Hause, Ezri Konsa, Trezeguet, Anwar El-Ghazi, John McGinn, Douglas Luiz, Jack Grealish (C), Mbwana Samata.

COACH: Dean Smith.

MATCH PREVIEW:

Manchester United must be wary of the threat posed by Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish in Thursday’s Premier League clash at Villa Park, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said on Wednesday.

Grealish, 24, scored a sensational goal in the 2-2 draw at Old Trafford in December and British media have strongly linked the English midfielder with a move to Old Trafford.

“I think the last game they caused us some problems, Grealish off the left and Anwar El Ghazi on the right,” Solskjaer said in a virtual news conference ahead of the trip to Villa.

United, which is fifth with 55 points, four behind fourth-placed Leicester with a game in hand, is on a 16-game unbeaten run in all competitions and Norwegian Solskjaer has challenged his players to continue improving.

READ | Solskjaer hoping to secure Pogba's long-term future at Manchester United

“The last 16 games gives us confidence but nowhere near what a Manchester United team should stride towards. If we focus on the next one and suddenly stood there with 16 that’s what we’ve done and hopefully we can continue,” the United boss added.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa’s points tally is not a fair reflection of recent performances but it will take heart from a gritty display in the defeat at Liverpool last weekend as it battles to avoid relegation, manager Dean Smith said.

Villa, which is third-bottom with 27 points, four adrift of the safety zone, has failed to win a Premier League game since January and has just two points from its last nine matches.

“Our form in terms of performance levels has been much better since the restart,” Smith told reporters in a virtual news conference ahead of Thursday’s game.