Manchester United vs Crystal Palace: Martinez and Reguilon ruled out for Premier League clash

Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez will be out of action for an extended period after an aggravation of a foot injury he suffered in April, the Premier League club confirmed on Friday.

“The Argentinian defender experienced the setback in our Premier League game against Arsenal earlier this month,” the club said in a statement.

“Martinez bravely continued playing for the following two games against Brighton & Hove Albion and Bayern Munich.

“But it has now been determined that he needs a period on the sidelines for recovery and rehabilitation. Assessment is ongoing to decide next steps.”

Sergio Reguilon will also be absent from Saturday’s Premier League game against Crystal Palace with a minor injury.

Man United sits ninth in the Premier League table, coming into the game with two consecutive wins, against Burnley and Palace, respectively.

United’s manager Erik ten Hag said that midfielders Scott McTominay and Christian Eriksen would return to the side having missed the League Cup victory through illness. The Dutchman also expected a tougher encounter against Palace this time at Old Trafford.

“Definitely, both sides will be different but we got belief from it (Tuesday’s win). I know the opponent is looking for revenge and that will be their view,” he said.