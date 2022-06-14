Football Premier League Premier League Matic signs one-year deal to reunite with Mourinho at Roma Nemanja Matic joins Serie A side AS Roma after a successful spell in the Premier League representing Chelsea and Manchester United. Reuters 14 June, 2022 19:29 IST Nemanja Matic had joined Manchester United from Chelsea in 2017 with Mourinho in charge at Old Trafford. - REUTERS Reuters 14 June, 2022 19:29 IST Serbia midfielder Nemanja Matic on Tuesday joined Italian Serie A side AS Roma on a year-long deal after a successful spell in England's Premier League representing Chelsea and Manchester United, to link up with manager Jose Mourinho again.ALSO READ - Blackburn appoints Jon Dahl Tomasson as head coachThe 33-year-old, twice a Premier League winner, had joined United from Chelsea in 2017 with Mourinho in charge at Old Trafford, having previously worked with the Portuguese manager during the London club's title triumph in 2014-15. Read more stories on Premier League. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :