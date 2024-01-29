MagazineBuy Print

Premier League: Newcastle hope to have key players back in bid to end losing run, says Howe

Newcastle has been without a number of regulars through injury in a run of six defeats over its last seven league games, but Howe hopes some will return in the coming weeks.

Published : Jan 29, 2024 19:00 IST , Aston, Birmingham - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe.
FILE PHOTO: Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe hopes to have several key players back in the squad including attacking midfielder Miguel Almiron as it looks to end a four-match losing streak in the Premier League when it visits Aston Villa on Tuesday.

The Paraguay international, who has started 18 league games this season, has not played for two weeks due to illness.

However, central defender Jamaal Lascelles may miss the game due to a calf injury, Howe told reporters on Monday.

“We hope Miggy will be with us. Jamaal, I’m not so sure about. It’s not a serious injury but I think it might be enough to keep him out of this game, it will be close,” Howe said.

Newcastle has been without a number of regulars through injury in a run of six defeats over its last seven league games, but Howe hopes some will return in the coming weeks.

“Harvey (Barnes) is getting closer. He’s probably the closest, along with Callum (Wilson). Then you go a little bit further back to Joe (Willock) and a bit further again to Elliot (Anderson),” Howe said.

Newcastle thrashed Villa 5-1 at St James’ Park in August but has been unable to maintain any momentum and is in 10th place with 29 points, while Villa is fourth, 14 points above them.

